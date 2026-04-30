Hamilton: PWHL Prospect, Or Expansion Pawn Yet Again

Hamilton, Ontario has been rumoured as one of the frontrunners for PWHL expansion. The market has been used as a pawn in NHL expansion negotiations in the past. It could again be the case for the PWHL, or, the city may finally be getting a team.
When it comes to NHL expansion, Hamilton has been a pawn, used and sacrificed many times over.
Following the construction of Copps Coliseum in 1985, which today seat 17,383 fans as TD Coliseum following a $300 million renovation to the facility, Hamilton became the epicentre of NHL expansion rumors. The city and various ownership groups made failed bids for NHL teams to play at Copps Coliseum in 1990, 1997, and most notably in 2007 and 2009 in bids backed by Jim Balsille. Another attempt was made in 2011, but none resulted in an NHL franchise. In each of those instances, Hamilton felt like a bargaining chip rather than a realistic option, despite the belief the market could easily support a thriving team.
It's why the most recent professional hockey expansion rumor to Hamilton, that of a PWHL franchise, is drawing both interest and skepticism.
Despite it all, Hamilton has emerged as one of, if not thee frontrunner for a new Canadian PWHL expansion team. When discussions surrounding PWHL expansion began, Canadian markets including Halifax, Edmonton, and Quebec City, who have all welcomed multiple PWHL Takeover Tour games, were the focus. Winnipeg also gained steam at various points in the season.
Many believed expansion to Edmonton was a near given with the league wanting to stretch West, and Quebec City also drew attention given the readiness of the fan base, and a near-vacant professional venue.
The belief among many in the PWHL is that this round of expansion is attempting to grow the league three American, and one Canadian team. The fact only one Canadian team is reportedly destined for a team among Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Halifax, and Hamilton, makes it a challenge for any of those cities to win the race to the PWHL. Hamilton, were they to receive a PWHL team, would be the league's first non-NHL market.
The focus on other markets continues to raise questions on the validity of Hamilton's own expansion rumors, but perhaps it's more due to the doubts left behind from being a pawn in men's hockey's expansion, rather than the potential in the city for women's hockey.
With a venue and fan base ready made, Hamilton has been used as a negotiating chip to put pressure on other markets to step up before, and it could be the case again for the PWHL. Or, this may finally be Hamilton's turn to bring a top level professional hockey team to the city.
Hamilton Has Rolled Out The Red Carpet
When Hamilton drew 16,012 fans for their stop on the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour, it was a clear sign that a market existed. It helped that the game featured the Toronto Sceptres, whose home venue is only an hour from Hamilton, but that's also a selling feature.
On the ice for the game, Hamilton put down the PWHL Takeover Tour logo at center ice. It was a massive display of the type of branding power TD Coliseum was ready to embrace for the PWHL, where only the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Ottawa Charge have their logos anywhere on the ice throughout the season.
It was also a move made possible by the Oak View Group, who are a strategic partner with the PWHL, and are the group behind the revitalization of TD Coliseum. Oak View Group also operates Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, and this year became the PWHL's "exclusive sponsorship sales partner, responsible for securing national, regional, and local sponsorship packages for the league and its eight teams..."
A Hamilton PWHL bid also has the backing of local politicians including Mayor and former NDP leader Andrea Horwath.
"Hamilton has a deep and passionate hockey tradition, and we are seeing strong, growing enthusiasm for women’s professional sport," Horwath told The Hockey News prior to the city's PWHL Takeover Tour stop. "With the momentum in our core and the strength of our fan base, Hamilton is well-positioned to continue hosting major events like this, and, potentially, a future PWHL team. The Coliseum has long been a cultural touchstone in our city, and seeing it come alive again with this level of talent is inspiring, especially for young girls who are dreaming big about what’s possible.”
Hamilton was recently announced as the site for an AHL relocation bringing the Bridgeport Islanders to TD Coliseum next season. But that type of co-tenancy won't deter possible PWHL expansion. The PWHL has successfully worked alongside AHL teams at Coca-Cola Coliseum and Place Bell, two of the league's best attended venues.
What Makes Hamilton A Viable Market?
There are 8.8 million people within one hour of Hamilton's TD Coliseum. When you expand that circle slightly, the number climbs to close to 10 million people tapping into Southwestern Ontario, the Golden Horseshoe, Buffalo, New York, which is just barely over an hour from Hamilton.
That type of accessibility, particularly for Southwestern Ontario cities like London, Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph is massive for the league and a potential expansion team. For many fans, getting into Toronto and home can be a major challenge, while Hamilton changes that entirely.
The brand new venue in downtown Hamilton is another feature of the city's bid. The PWHL markets with venue stability have been hits for the league. But even in some of those markets, like Ottawa, venues are on the move. To date, the PWHL has dealt with venue changes and experimentation on multiple fronts in New York, a team which has played home games in three states, and Boston. The league also switched the home venues in Montreal and Toronto following year one because they were too small. Next, it's the Ottawa Charge who will be moving to the Canadian Tire Centre.
While some of the moves have occurred due to the league's growing popularity, the PWHL wants secure, long-term venues where fans and teams won't be moving every few years. The Hamilton likely never to get an NHL team, the PWHL is the perfect fit for the city, and the fan base looks ready and willing to support a franchise.
Hamilton also has a rich women's hockey history including the Hamilton Golden Hawks. Founded in 1977, the Golden Hawks were Canadian national champions in 1986 and 1987, and earned the right to serve as the first ever Team Canada at the 1987 World Women's Hockey Tournament, the precursor event to the first official World Championship in 1990. The Golden Hawks donned Team Canada jerseys and took home gold at the event.
Hamilton remains in the running. The league said numerous times they hoped to follow a similar timeline to expansion from last season that welcomed the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent. They've missed that deadline, but are closing in on announcements of anywhere between two and four new franchises for next season. For those living in the Golden Horseshoe and Southwestern Ontario, the hope is Hamilton, Ontario will be among the new markets announced.