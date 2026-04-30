Hamilton: PWHL Prospect, Or Expansion Pawn Yet Again

The brand new venue in downtown Hamilton is another feature of the city's bid. The PWHL markets with venue stability have been hits for the league. But even in some of those markets, like Ottawa, venues are on the move. To date, the PWHL has dealt with venue changes and experimentation on multiple fronts in New York, a team which has played home games in three states, and Boston. The league also switched the home venues in Montreal and Toronto following year one because they were too small. Next, it's the Ottawa Charge who will be moving to the Canadian Tire Centre.