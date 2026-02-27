Hear From The Woman Who Scored The First Goal Of The 2026 Winter Olympics, Goldeneyes Defender Nina Jobst-Smith

“All the teams are very competitive now. A team like Italy that, a few years ago in Olympic qualifications, wasn’t a tough matchup for us, this year, they came out and had a great tournament. It’s great to see just the overall skill and compete level of all of the top teams rising. I think it’s great having the PWHL and having players come over here and play in this league. I think it only adds to the pace of the game. I like to also think too, with the smaller rink, the puck moved pretty quick, and it was quite physical. It was nice to play a similar game to what we do here in the PWHL, which I feel is very complimentary toward many of the players that are in this league.”