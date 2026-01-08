Jobst-Smith, Karvinen, And Vanišová Are The First Three Vancouver Goldeneyes Named To 2026 Winter Olympic Rosters

As the 2026 Winter Olympic rosters continue to be rolled out, three members of the PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes are already preparing themselves and one-another for the best-of-the-best competition taking place in February. Michelle Karvinen (Finland), Tereza Vanišová (Czechia), and Nina Jobst-Smith (Germany) are the first three Goldeneyes who have been named to their respective teams’ rosters. With Team Canada’s roster announcement set for January 9, more Goldeneyes are likely to join them.

“It’s nice to have familiarity, but it’s also competitive when you’re playing against some of your good friends,” Jobst-Smith told the media on Wednesday after her name was announced as part of Germany’s roster.

This will be Jobst-Smith’s first time playing at the Olympics, though the rookie PWHL defender played a big part in Germany’s qualifying process as she factored into both goals scored during her team’s 2–1 victory against Hungary in their 2025 Final Olympic Qualification Group 1 match. With this being Germany’s first time taking part in the Olympics since 2014, Jobst-Smith, whose German heritage comes from her mother, is excited to help bolster the country’s interest in women’s hockey.

“It’s super rewarding for our group. It’s been a long struggle to get back after 12 years, so we’re just really proud to be able to represent our country and to be able to push women’s hockey further in Germany,” she explained.

Jobst-Smith’s experience with the German national team also extends to the IIHF World Championships, where she has played in five consecutive tournaments.

“I think anytime you play in a World Championship, you play against the top talent in the world, and it’s a really humbling experience and just something you don’t take for granted,” she explained. “With every time I’ve been able to play with the German national team, I’d like to say my game has gotten better, and I know our whole group is at the point where we’ve been working so hard together that we’re going to put on a good show here at the Olympics.”

On the opposite end of the scale from Olympic rookie Jobst-Smith is Karvinen, who is set to take part in her fifth Olympics with Finland. Notably, Karvinen won her first bronze medal with Finland in none-other than the PWHL city she plays out of now. Having witnessed the growth of Olympic women’s hockey first-hand, Karvinen reflected on how her own role with Finland’s national team has changed throughout the years as well.

“I’m embracing the last couple years of my career to kind of help my teammates, also to get the best out of themselves and support them on their journey — but also, just where we’re at in women’s hockey, the level, it’s amazing to see how talented a lot of the young players are now, and just where we have raised the level to be right now.”

“The longevity just speaks to what a quality person she is, but also the maturity level to take care of herself and be in that environment as a teenager all the way into her 30s. That just says a lot about the talent she has, the person she is, and the fact that she’s been able to transition from a phenom at a young age, and now, as a leader, captain, somebody who’s helping the younger generation figure out what it means to play at that level and have success,” Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski added on Karvinen’s impact as a player for Finland throughout the years.

This may be Karvinen’s fifth time taking part in the Olympics, but the skilled forward isn’t taking anything for granted. Not only is her advice for her first-time Olympic teammates to “enjoy it” and “be present,” but she’s also maintaining that mindset for herself when she arrives in Italy with her Finnish teammates.

“I think for me, I’m more present. I would say I kind of try to enjoy every single moment a little bit more — in a way, when we’re younger, it goes fast in the blink of an eye [and] it’s over. So you really try to, sometimes, stop and actually take in what’s happening.”

Right between Jobst-Smith’s first Olympic campaign and Karvinen’s fifth is Vanišová, who will skate in her second Olympic games this year. The forward, who is tied for second on Vancouver in points with five on the season, received the call from her General Manager a week ago.

“It’s a huge honour to represent your country at the Olympic Games. I’m so excited to come there and get the game started.”

Vanišová’s first Olympic campaign came in 2022, during which Czechia came second in Group B but were ultimately defeated by Team USA in the quarterfinals. This year, Czechia will join a very high-calibre Group A featuring Canada, the U.S., Finland, and Switzerland. When it comes to matching the level of play, Vanišová noted that her prior experience will help keep her team in the mix.

“It’s probably the biggest event you can play in. It’s good to have the experience already,” she explained. “I think we have a lot of players who experienced the first Olympics, and hopefully we’re going to do better than the first one.”

While Vanišová has already experienced the Olympics from an on-ice perspective, off the ice, this may as well be her first. The forward was part of a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics that saw many of the typical elements of the competition — meeting and socializing with other athletes, for one — scrapped due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m very excited about being in Italy. I love Italy, it’s like my favourite country. I’m just excited to be there with all of my teammates. We have a really special group. I think it’s going to be fun.”

More members of the Goldeneyes are bound to be named to 2026 Olympic rosters in the coming days, with five or six potentially re-joining Team Canada after a disappointing Rivalry Series in 2025. Once they do, they’ll join Jobst-Smith, Karvinen, and Vanišová as the first players in Vancouver Goldeneyes history to take part in the Olympics.