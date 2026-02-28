Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Hilary Knight Placed On Long Term Injured Reserve Following Olympic Injury cover image

Hilary Knight Placed On Long Term Injured Reserve Following Olympic Injury

Ian Kennedy
15m
Hilary Knight was the next PWHL star added to long-term injured reserve following an injury suffered at the 2026 Olympic Games.

Seattle Torrent captain Hilary Knight was the latest international star placed on long-term injured reserve following an injury she sustained at the 2026 Olympics.

She joins Minnesota Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield and Montreal Victoire assistant captain Erin Ambrose who were also placed on LTIR. Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin also missed her first game back being listed as day-to-day.

Knight led USA to gold at the Olympics, and in the process broke USA's all-time Olympic goal scoring and points records.

“We are so proud to welcome back our six Olympians to Seattle, and we know how ready they are to get to work in this second half,” said Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. “While we’re eager to be at full strength and recognize the anticipation of Hilary’s return, we’re focused on putting her and our team in the best position for a playoff push. Hilary’s leadership extends beyond her gameplay, and as we rely on her in other ways to start this half, we’re supporting her in full as she recovers.”

Knight's injury was listd as a lower-body injury and the team confirmed the 36-year-old suffered the injury at the Olympic Games.

Seattle signed forward Sydney Langseth to a contract in Knight's place, after she spent the first half of the season on Seattle's reserve roster.

