In Jenna Buglioni, The Ottawa Charge Got Something They Didn't At The Draft
Ian Kennedy2hUpdated Jun 21, 2026, 13:36featured
The Ottawa Charge made an intriguing trade on the opening day of PWHL free agency acquiring Jenna Buglioni for 2026 pick Neena Brick. In Buglioni, Ottawa may have found something they didn't at the draft.
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