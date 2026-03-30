It's PWHL Trade Deadline Day: Here's What You Need To Know

Making a significant move now, without understanding whether the league will expand by two or four teams, whether the league will follow a similar plan to last season for roster protection, nor how many players each team can be expected to lose, makes it extremely difficult to make a roster move of significance. The league's set up certainly does not allow for long term planning, but it would also be foolish to assume teams are planning one year at a time. Perhaps larger than the uncertainty around expansion is the fact that seven teams remain within reach of a playoff spot on deadline day. Seattle looks to be out, and they could be willing to make a move if the right opportunity comes up. Teams will look at their blueline as a target. Vancouver has already made a pair of trades this season, and they should be counted out of the market. They'll have a hard time keeping their roster together regardless of what happens at the deadline. Contract status isn't really a consideration in the PWHL as teams will lose a significant chunk of their signed or recently drafted players. In fact, teams may be more interested in acquiring players on expiring contracts in hopes of a leg up in re-signing them in the offsason.