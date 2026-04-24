It's Down To One "Do-Or-Die" Game For The Toronto Sceptres' Season

Toronto’s playoff path comes down to one game—beat Ottawa in regulation or be eliminated, as the Sceptres prepare for a do-or-die Battle of Ontario.
The equation is simple now for the Toronto Sceptres: defeat the Ottawa Charge in regulation and qualify for the playoffs, or the season ends and the Charge are in. With Ottawa picking up two crucial points in an overtime win against Boston, they are now ahead 41-38 in points.
The Sceptres' reality didn’t fully crystallize until after Tuesday's overtime loss to New York, when Toronto’s fate briefly sat outside their hands.
“It’s a bit out of our control," said goaltender Raygan Kirk. "We kind of did that to ourselves today, unfortunately. But hopefully it works in our favor and then we just have to focus on Saturday.”
Toronto’s position is as much about what slipped away as what remains possible.
A 3-2 regulation loss to New York after they were ahead 2-0 late in the third period erased a chance to bank points, while earlier missed opportunities have compounded into a single scenario: one game, against the team they’re chasing, with three points required.
Because Ottawa only needs to avoid a regulation loss, the pressure sits entirely on Toronto to dictate the game.
That urgency is something the Sceptres expect to lean into—not shy away from.
“It’s going to be the most desperate game of the season,” said forward Daryl Watts.
Toronto saw that quality firsthand against New York, a team playing with its season on the line.
“They played desperate,” Kirk said. “They played with their playoff chances on the line, and we have to do that… it’s going to be a do-or-die game for both teams.”
The result, she added, is a game that already feels like the postseason.
“It’s kind of like you’re playing playoff hockey before playoff hockey… that’s where you have to really step up.”
If there’s an area Toronto can pull confidence from, it’s where the game is being played.
The Sceptres have struggled at home all season, but have found success on the road, including shutout wins over Boston and Minnesota.
“We’ve been a pretty solid road team,” Kirk said. “So hopefully we can use that in our favor on Saturday.”
That test will come in a hostile environment the group hasn’t seen since training camp.
“That crowd there is something else,” Kirk said. “It’ll be an exciting game for sure.”
Layered on top of the standings implications is the rivalry itself, the PWHL's own Battle of Ontario.
“As a Leaf fan, I grew up watching the Leafs play the Senators,” Watts said. “It’s a do-or-die game for us, it’ll be an unbelievable atmosphere and a really fun game.”
For head coach Troy Ryan, the focus now shifts to preparation—without overcomplicating what’s ahead.
“I think we understand what’s at stake here,” Ryan said. “We have plenty of good and bad to draw on from this year—what works, what doesn’t work, and what we need to be successful.”
Even in a difficult spot, Ryan pointed to the group’s ability to respond through adversity, particularly after the international break.
“We wanted to see if this group could go on a roll, and we were able to go on a roll,” he said. “I’m confident that the group is in a good place.”
That belief is rooted in how far Toronto has already come just to reach this point.
“Before the break, I think our playoff chances were like 1.8 per cent or something crazy,” Kirk said. “So we definitely fought to get back into this position where it’s a possibility.”