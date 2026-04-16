Sceptres Embracing ‘Playoff Hockey’ Reality As Final Three Games Decide Postseason Fate

Just three games remain. Toronto's playoff push intensifies as every point dictates their postseason fate.
The Toronto Sceptres don’t have to imagine what playoff hockey feels like. They’re already in it.
With only three games remaining and three teams all within striking distance of the final playoff spot, Toronto’s stretch run has effectively been a play-in where every point matters and every opponent is either chasing them or standing directly in their way.
And for head coach Troy Ryan, there’s no hesitation about what this moment represents.
“I would trade these [final] games in for the previous ones any day,” Ryan said.
“This is where the work kind of gets an opportunity to surface.”
That urgency has been building inside the Sceptres’ room for weeks.
Starting from the outside looking in, Toronto approached the post-break stretch as if the playoffs had already begun—a mindset goaltender Raygan Kirk believes has helped prepare them for exactly this situation.
“It’s playoff hockey in a way right now going for that one spot,” Kirk said. “Everybody’s feeling it out of those middle-of-the-pack teams. So that’s the mindset we’ve had since break.”
A devastating loss to the Sirens leaves Toronto still two points behind Ottawa, tied with New York for fifth place.
Next up, the Sceptres remain away against Minnesota before returning home to face the Sirens again, then closing the season in Ottawa—another head-to-head matchup that could ultimately decide the final standings.
“I know obviously our last two are against Ottawa,” captain Blayre Turnbull said. “So they have to be that way because we’re both in similar situations.”
But inside the room, the tone isn’t anxiety—it’s anticipation.
“Everyone understands the challenge and everyone’s up for it,” Turnbull said. “That’s why we’re able to still have fun. As stressful as it might be, we’re excited about the challenge. We all understand what’s at stake.”
The team has hung around consistently, but it's safe to say this season hasn't been as comfortable as their first two.
At times, the Sceptres looked secure in a playoff position. At others, they slipped into an underdog role, facing external doubts about whether they would hold on.
“There was a lot of talk about us not making playoffs,” Turnbull said. “I think everyone embraced that challenge and wanted to make sure that we did whatever we can to get into playoffs.”
The result has been a focused, playoff-style approach where there has been no problem getting collective buy-in.
“That’s what playoff hockey is,” Turnbull added. “You get people to play the right way and show up at their best… ready to compete.”
If there’s a variable working in Toronto’s favor, it may be where these games are being played.
Despite struggling to consistently win at home, the Sceptres have been more comfortable on the road, a reality that shapes how they approach this final stretch.
“I think it is a strength of ours,” Turnbull said. “We’re not afraid to face a team on the road… we’ve got to keep rolling and keep up with our road game routines.”
Although the Sceptres have played well enough to give themselves a chance, the last two losses to direct competitors means the final three games will test every ounce of determination they’ve got.