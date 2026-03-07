Izzy Daniel Is Cooking Up More Than Just Offence For The Vancouver Goldeneyes This Season

“I think more-so just off the ice, I think I’ve found in my career the closer I am with people off the ice I think it kind of translates to on the ice, because we kind of have that mutual understanding and that relationship where we can hold each other accountable and are comfortable with talking about different things, where if she needs more from me she feels comfortable talking to me about that and I’m not going to take it personally,” she explained. “I think that’s the biggest thing, just being able to be honest with my teammates or my linemates and talk through plays, even though it might be uncomfortable at times, but I think that’s really important in order to just get better as a line, try to help the team as much as we can.”