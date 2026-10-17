Keys To Success: New York Sirens

No one doubts Elaine Chuli is a good goaltender, and a PWHL calibre goaltender at that. But Chuli has never been a starter in the league. She's started in the NCAA, CWHL, and PHF. And she's played more than any netminder who has not been a starter in PWHL history. Chuli however, sits sixth all-time in career save percentage averaging .919. Last season however, Chuli struggled in Toronto. It seemed like a doomed relationship from the start as Toronto used Chuli's signing as part of their plan to get rid of Kristen Campbell, and then put forward the idea that Toronto would play as a tandem. That quickly ended however, as Raygan Kirk took over as starter and did not look back. In the end, Chuli looked for a new opportunity again this offseason, and found an open crease in New York after the Sirens lost starter Kayle Osborne to Hamilton in expansion. Chuli now has the chance to prove she can be a starter. New York needs her to be consistent, and at times, better than that. To make the playoffs, Chuli will need to be back to her .919 range, not the .893 she managed last season in eight appearances with Toronto.