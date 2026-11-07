Keys To Success: PWHL Hamilton

To be clear, Hamilton's top six has name recognition and some exciting pieces, but it's no guarantee they'll produce offensively. Last year's PWHL expansion teams struggled to find chemistry and floundered in the standings, something Hamilton, and the three other fresh rosters in the league will look to avoid in 2026-27. As a safety net to Hamilton's top six scoring, they'll look for bottom six contributions, but there are no clear answers as to who will step forward. Hamilton went out and acquired players like Alexa Vasko and Kayla Vespa who will be counted upon as checking line players, but neither come with a history of production in the league. Even their unsigned draft picks who look like they'll be pegged as bottom six players weren't elite producers in the NCAA. In fact, the competition in camp to even hold one of those roster spots will be fierce both within, and from free agent camp invites like Brooke Campbell, Sara Stewart, and Joelle Fiala, who will all look to push out players under Hamilton's current umbrella. Right now there is no clear answer as to who will provide consistent secondary depth scoring in Hamilton, which is something head coach Kris Sparre and GM Meghan Duggan will need to address.