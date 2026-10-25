Keys To Success: Vancouver Goldeneyes

Losing Claire Thompson, Mellissa Channell-Watkins and Nina Jobst-Smith this offseason hurt Vancouver's blueline. They also saw late season acquisition and camp invite Sini Karjalainen's season end before it could begin after she suffered an ACL tear playing in Switzerland. Replacing the group are Caroline Harvey, who is already considered the best defender in the world, and draft pick Jules Constantinople. Harvey is an upgrade whose impact will be immediate and substantial. Constantinople will be a typical rookie who will grow as the season progresses, but given the fact she could factor into their top four immediately, she'll also be challenged. Depth-wise, Vancouver's blueline is thin. Ashley Messier was a late round pick, but she struggled immensely last season with UMD to produce, and her ability to handle the physicality is a question mark. Her skating, puck skills, and vision are not issues, so finding ways to ease her in will be important, and if she can feel more comfortable with the contact, and find ways to protect pucks, Messier could be a sneaky acquisition. Vancouver also signed veteran Dominika Laskova, who will be counted on to contribute immediately. Laskova has lost some mobility, but she can play at this level. The final names to watch on their blueline are Alexie Guay and Olivia Knowles, free agent training camp invites who could end up playing regular minutes. Their top three of Harvey, Sophie Jaques, and Ashton Bell are elite, and will play a ton. They need to be able to carry more than their share, but it's a tactic that has worked in other markets.