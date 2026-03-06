Lily Shannon Aims To Make A Big Impact Both On And Off The Ice In The PWHL

There's no hiding for Lily Shannon. When the Northeastern captain stepped on the ice this season, she used her 5-foot-10 frame to her advantage, and regularly wound up on the scoresheet as one of the Huskies offensive leaders.
She showed similar glimpses last summer as a member of USA's Collegiate Select team that faced off against Canada's national development team. Collectively, her body of work has Shannon well positioned to go in the first half of the 2026 PWHL Draft, and to be expected to step in and make an impact on a PWHL roster next season.
"The PWHL is an incredible step forward for women’s hockey," said Shannon. "Growing up, I loved watching the NHL, but there wasn’t a clearly visible professional women’s league to look up to in the same way. It sometimes felt like there was no obvious next level after college. However, now, with the PWHL expanding and continuing to grow, young girls can see a professional path in the sport."
"The league represents more than just an opportunity to play; it represents visibility and inspiration for the next generation," she continued. "The chance to potentially compete at that level is exciting. Being able to dedicate myself fully to the sport I love and play at the highest level every day would truly be a dream come true."
Shannon has certainly had an incredible group of mentors to look up to from Northeastern in her NCAA career. She's already played alongside past and present PWHL players including Alina Muller, Maureen Murphy, Chloe Aurard, Katy Knoll, Skylar Irving, Megan Carter, Maude Poulin-Labelle, and Peyton Anderson.
Her experience moving from a depth forward as a rookie learning from these veterans, to top line scorer leading a new generation, and having played both center and the wing in her NCAA time, Shannon is bringing a wealth of experience to the Draft.
"Throughout my college career, I’ve had the opportunity to play on different lines and in different roles," Shannon said. "I’ve contributed in offensive situations, defensive matchups, and special teams. That experience has helped me appreciate what each line is responsible for and how every role contributes to team success. No matter where I’m placed in the lineup, I focus on doing my job to the best of my ability and bringing consistency, work ethic, and competitiveness to every practice and game."
That will be music to the ears of PWHL teams.
Shannon is also interested in opening doors and being visible representation in the league. While the PWHL itself has been a revelation for women and girls, there are still opportunities for intersectional representation in the league. In Shannon's case, she was born with hearing loss and has worn hearing aids her entire life. She wants other youth with hearing loss or disabilities to believe in their dreams.
"It’s a part of who I am, and it has shaped me into a determined person," said Shannon. "Navigating hockey while managing hearing loss has strengthened my communication skills, adaptability, and mental toughness. It has also fueled my desire to show others that obstacles don’t limit your potential."
"I hope to use my platform to inspire young athletes, especially kids with hearing loss or other disabilities, to pursue their dreams," Shannon continued. "I want them to see that challenges don’t define you, but your work ethic and belief in yourself do. If I can help even one young player believe their dreams are possible, that would mean everything to me."
It's obvious Lily Shannon is set to make a big impact both on and off the ice when she reaches the PWHL. And while she's inspiring others to reach for their dreams, she'll be simultaneously living her own.
"Competing in a professional women’s league has been a dream of mine," Shannon says. "Beyond just making a roster, I want to establish myself as a hardworking teammate who understands her role and executes it consistently. Whatever role I’m given, I will embrace it fully and work every day to improve"