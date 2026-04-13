Lina Ljungblom Wants To Win In Montreal

“It's hard to miss the first month with a new team and stuff, but I think we built something special,” explained Ljungblom. “And I think like the new girls that we didn't have last year that we have now are really, really good people, every single one of them. And that helps a lot to create this special feeling in the team. That's something I can feel now that we're really close in this team and everyone is like chatting with everyone, and I think you can see it on the ice, too. I mean, we're having fun outside hockey, but when we're on the ice, everyone wants to win, and we always want to play better and better.”