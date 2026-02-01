Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Finland

Finland will enter the 2026 Olympics as a medal favorite, and the nation with the best chance to disrupt Canada or USA's golden hopes. Finland's roster will bring a mix of PWHL and SDHL veterans today, as well as a select group of NCAA players.
The top players from almost every nation in the world have made their way to the PWHL, but Finland remains a nation with exceptions. Many of Finland's top players chose to stay in Europe to get top line minutes, but will the maneuver pay of considering the jump in calibre that now exists between the PWHL and SDHL? In men's hockey equivalency, the move from the SDHL to the PWHL is not like a step from the AHL to the NHL, it's closer to asking a player to make the jump from the ECHL to the NHL. Finnish players including Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, Elisa Holopainen, Jennina Nylund, Emila Vesa, Jenni Hiirikoski, and Sanni Rantala have all stayed in Europe. Noora Tulus chose to break her contract in the PWHL to return after one season. They remain an elite group of veterans but it's hard to say whether added ice time in limited games is better than consistent practice and reduced game time ice with stronger players. It's expected that Nieminen, Vainikka, and Nylund will join the PWHL next season.
When you run through Finland's forward group, they are deeper than ever. Michelle Karvinen, Susanna Tapani, Nieminen, Vainikka, Holopainen, Tulus, Nylund, Sanni Vanhanen, and the return of Emmi Nuutinen among others gives Finland four competitive lines. Finding match ups when possible against opponents, and utilizing their power play time will be crucial.
Finland has the ageless Jenni Hiirikoski, PWHL defender Ronja Savolainen, NCAA star and sooner to be top 10 PWHL pick Nelli Laitinen, and Sanni Rantala in their top four. It's a capable group, but last year without Hiirikoski, you could see the issues with their depth. Finland's biggest challenge is going to be managing their bottom pairing, which will be made up of two of Sini Karjalainen, Elli Suoranta and Siiri Yrjölä. They're a trio of capable players, but against stars from other nations in Group A, they could be exposed. Finland needs to keep their defensive approach simple. Sanni Ahola is likely going to be their starter in net, but she hasn't played a ton this season, which could add more stress and importance to the blueline.
This will likely be the final Olympics for 38-year-old Jenni Hiirikoski, although you never know with the legendary blueliner. It's also likely the last Olympics for Michelle Karvinen, who be a month from her 40th birthday when the 2030 Olympics arrive.
With the stars that have carried Finland for a decade nearing the end of their careers, this could be the best possible chance for the Finns to earn more than bronze, or even a bronze. Finland's U-18 national team has finished at the bottom of the World Championships twice in a row and this year faced a relegation game. The cupboard is bare, and more players will need to go to North America in search of better development pathways as Finland's Auroraliiga and minor system struggle to keep pace.
The Finns should be good for 2030, especially with more players heading to the PWHL, but beyond that, the nation will need to find answers and solutions.
Forwards: Michelle Karvinen, Susanna Tapani, Petra Nieminen, Noora Tulus, Viivi Vainikka, Elisa Holopainen, Emma Nuutinen, Jenniina Nylund, Ida Kuoppala, Julia Liikala, Julia Schalin, Sanni Vanhanen, Emila Vesa.
Defenders: Ronja Savolainen, Nelli Laitinen, Rounding, Sanni Rantala, Sini Karjalainen, Elli Suoranta, and Siiri Yrjölä.
Goaltenders: Sanni Ahola, Anni Keisala, Emilia Kyrkkö.