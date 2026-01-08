Opinion: Madison Square Garden Game Is The Crown Jewel Of Good News For The New York Sirens And PWHL

The holidays were certainly a joyous one for the New York Sirens. It was a season of hope and of cheer as the PWHL team seemingly transformed overnight from one seldom in the brightest of league headlines to one causing everyone to take notice.

A four-game regulation winning streak, exceptional performances by New York's rookies, a phenomenal game-in-and-game-out solo goaltending effort, the return from injury of a highly regarded draft pick, very energized and festive crowds in Dallas and Newark, and the list goes on.

But like a fiery comet hurtling across the sky, the Sirens -- and the entire PWHL for that matter -- were left in awe by one of the biggest and most incredible pieces of good news imaginable on Thursday morning.

Good might not be the best word to describe the news that came out at 9 a.m. just as downtown New York City was hitting its stride and the tall buildings and streets below were buzzing with work and play.

Make absolutely no mistake about it; the Sirens, Seattle Torrent and PWHL excitement coming to Madison Square Garden in Manhattan for a prime-time Saturday showcase on April 4 at 8 p.m. marks a new pinnacle for women's professional hockey.

It's the crown jewel of good news for a team and a league that in only its third year of existence has already reached unimaginable heights and achievements in so many ways. There is a reason why The Garden is known as the most famous arena in the world, and the Sirens, Torrent and PWHL will soon experience it.

The New York Rangers (NHL) and New York Knicks (NBA) -- who are the primary MSG tenants -- are only a fraction of the overall realm of sports stars and personalities who have experienced achievements and success under that so-recognizable ceiling over the years.

“Madison Square Garden has a rich legacy of showcasing world-class women’s athletes; from the historic all-female boxing event featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to Billie Jean King, Serena Williams and Nadia Comaneci,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, MSG Marquee Events & Operations.

“We are excited to partner with the Professional Women’s Hockey League and welcome the New York Sirens to The World’s Most Famous Arena for what promises to be an electrifying matchup against the Seattle Torrent on April 4.”

Oh, it's going to be electric! I can speak from experience on that one. Ever since my youth when my dad took my sister and myself to countless events there. We would hop on an early Metro-North train from New Haven, Connecticut, catch the 2 subway from Times Square via the Grand Central shuttle and head up the stairs from the platform to MSG just like Sirens' rookie forward Casey O'Brien -- herself a New Yorker through and through -- did in yesterday's promo tease.

It's really hard to describe the feeling one gets -- even as a kid -- when you walk into Madison Square Garden on event day. The excitement built even hours before a game as we grabbed a hot dog from one of the countless street vendors outside The Garden and marvelled at the sights and sounds from Seventh Ave. and 34th St. One glance skyward just to the east and the top of the Empire State Building comes into view..

On April 4 amidst the bright nighttime lights of the big city, the Sirens and Torrent can look forward to a collective roar and decibel level like few others in arena sports. There will be an abundance of emotions as these women take the ice within an atmosphere that can only be described as magical.

“...Playing at the Garden is an honor and sharing it with our dedicated fans will make it even more special," Sirens' General Manager Pascal Daoust said. "New York doesn’t just watch moments; it lives with them. This is one of those nights meant to be experienced together, in the building, as part of the history of our team, our league, and everyone who helps bring it to life.”

One cannot imagine a scenario where this major sports event doesn't bring another passionate and exuberant crowd to The Garden just as sporting attractions have for decades in the heart of Manhattan.

So in just 86 days and counting, one of the most celebrated and anticipated non-PWHL Takeover Tour games in the United States will take place in The City That Never Sleeps.

As a diehard New York City person who gets there at every opportunity, it will be an absolute thrill of my lifetime to cherish -- along with the fans -- all the memories.

Tickets for the New York Sirens’ historic game at Madison Square Garden will be released through a series of on-sale opportunities. Presale access is already underway for season ticket members, followed by a presale for fans subscribed to the Sirens' newsletter starting Monday, January 12.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Visit thepwhl.com and click on the New York Sirens' team link for all the details.