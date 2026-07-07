Opinion: Transparency Key To The PWHL Regaining Trust Of Fans And Stakeholders

"Rules" within the PWHL change annually to fit situational needs. Fans and onlookers may be more open to those changes if there were any public-facing rules, protocols, or procedures to govern and guide off-ice dealings from the draft, to free agency, to contracts, to social issues and equity. But there aren't. Some have been pledged and dismissed, such as a proposed gender inclusion policy that the league promised prior to their inaugural season, which has not been delivered on. In fact, there are no public policies and procedures at all. Some of it is due to the skeleton collective bargaining agreement that was signed, an almost complete copy-and-paste of a now replaced version of an old NWSL CBA.