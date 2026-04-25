Ottawa Secures Final PWHL Playoff Spot, Toronto Misses Playoffs For First Time

The Ottawa Charge defeated the Toronto Sceptres in a do-or-die game for both teams with the Charge clinching the final playoff spot, meaning Toronto will miss the playoffs for the first time.
The final game of the season for the Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres had do-or-due consequences for the playoff hopes for both teams.
In the end it was the Ottawa Charge who earned the fourth and final playoff spot, beating the Toronto Sceptres 3-0. The loss meant Toronto will miss the playoffs for the first time in team history.
Toronto entered the game needing a regulation win, while Ottawa needed only a single point to secure their spot.
Toronto opened the game with a flurry of opportunities, but it was Ottawa who struck first on a goal by Fanuza Kadirova who banged home a rebound.
In the third period a streaking Sarah Wozniewicz took a pass from Brianne Jenner before going back hand to beat Raygan Kirk.
Needing to win in regulation, Toronto pulled Kirk with just over five minutes to go in the game, but failed to maintain possession resulting in Alexa Vasko scoring into the empty net to make it 3-0.
Ottawa netminder Gwyneth Philips was stellar in the win making 41 saves in the victory.
Ottawa will now wait to learn their playoff opponent.
The Montreal Victoire need a win in their finale to finish first. Boston won their finale to retake first place on the last day of the season. The first overall team in the PWHL standings will get to choose either Ottawa or Minnesota as their opening round opponent.