PWHL All-Stars: What Could Each Roster Look Like?

The PWHL announced the league's first All-Star game with four teams representing Canada, USA, International, and Rookies. In a talent filled league, here's how those rosters could look come March.
The PWHL will host an All-Star game of their own for the first time in league history. The March 7 game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will feature four teams playing a 3-on-3 tournament including PWHL Canada, PWHL Toronto, PWHL International, and PWHL Rookies.
Each team will feature 10 players, divided in six forward, three defenders, and a goalie. It will make for some difficult decisions positionally for fans, media, and the league, when it comes time to vote.
Here's a look at who could represent each of the four PWHL All-Star teams in March.
PWHL Canada
It's a shame that Marie-Philip Poulin will not be there to represent Canada in yet another format for the inaugural PWHL All-Star game. Perhaps the league can convince Poulin to serve as honorary coach for the game. Still, Canada has a large pool of talent to choose from.
|Forwards
|Defenders
|Goalie
|Sarah Fillier (New York)
|Renata Fast (Toronto)
|Ann-Renee Desbiens (Montreal)
|Daryl Watts (Detroit)
|Sophie Jaques (Vancouver)
|Laura Stacey (Montreal)
|Nicole Gosling (Hamilton)
|Brianne Jenner (Hamilton)
|Rebecca Leslie (Ottawa)
|Jessie Eldridge (Montreal)
Next In Line: Sarah Nurse (Vancouver), Julia Gosling (Seattle), Jennifer Gardiner (Vancouver), Kendall Cooper (Las Vegas), Ella Shelton (Toronto)
PWHL USA
The best American roster at this event might be the loaded Rookies roster, but the veterans will have something to say about that. Perhaps the most agonizing decision is between the two perennial Goaltender of the Year finalists Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips who despite being two of the top three goalies in the league, only one will be able to attend.
|Forwards
|Defenders
|Goalie
|Taylor Fox (Minnesota)
|Megan Keller (Boston)
|Aerin Frankel (Boston)
|Kendall Coyne Schofield (Minnesota)
|Lee Stecklein (Minnesota)
|Kelly Pannek (Minnesota)
|Haley Winn (Boston)
|Casey O'Brien (New York)
|Alex Carpenter (Seattle)
|Hilary Knight (Detroit)
Next In Line: Gwyneth Philips (Ottawa), Britta Curl-Salemme (Detroit), Abby Roque (Montreal), Hannah Bilka (Detroit), Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota).
PWHL International
This roster will certainly be the underdogs, but 3-on-3 hockey is different. In a 3-on-3 tournament, anything can happen, and this International team will certainly have good puck skills. The biggest question is how the league approaches the goaltending situation. Andrea Brandli will likely be the top European goalie, but she's in her first year. Only two international goalies appeared in a PWHL game last season with Sandra Abstreiter appearing in five games, and Sanni Ahola only two.
|Forwards
|Defenders
|Goalie
|Alina Muller (Hamilton)
|Ronja Savolainen (Ottawa)
|Sanni Ahola (Ottawa)
|Susanna Tapani (Boston)
|Maja Nylen Persson (New York)
|Kristyna Kaltounkova (New York)
|Aneta Tejralova (Seattle)
|Tereza Vanisova (Vancouver)
|Fanuza Kadirova (Ottawa)
|Theresa Schafzahl (Seattle)
Next In Line: Natalie Mlynkova (San Jose), Lina Ljungblom (Montreal), Michelle Karvinen (Montreal), Katerina Mrazova (Ottawa), Daniela Pejsova (San Jose), Sandra Abstreiter (Germany), Saskia Maurer (Las Vegas), Daria Gredzen (Russia).
PWHL Rookies
It would not be surprising to see this group win a 3-on-3 tournament. They're fast, they've got swagger, and they can truly be creative with space. Plus, these young players will need to consciously pull back on themselves to keep that competitive spirit and urge to prove themselves against the veterans in the league. It's an exciting year to have a rookie team.
|Forwards
|Defenders
|Goalie
|Abbey Murphy (Seattle)
|Caroline Harvey (Vancouver)
|Andrea Brandli (Switzerland)
|Tessa Janecke (Las Vegas)
|Laila Edwards (San Jose)
|Lacey Eden (Las Vegas)
|Nelli Laitinen (Hamilton)
|Kirsten Simms (Toronto)
|Petra Nieminen (Montreal)
|Issy Wunder (Las Vegas)
Next In Line: Tia Chan (San Jose), Emma Peschel (New York), Sara Swiderski (Minnesota), Elisa Holopainen (New York), Viivi Vainikka (Minnesota)