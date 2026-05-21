PWHL: Could Troy Ryan Be Heading Out Of Toronto For A PWHL Expansion Team?

The next wave of PWHL hirings for general managers in San Jose and Las Vegas appears imminent, and a surprise frontrunner has emerged in San Jose as speculation continues to grow that Toronto Sceptres bench boss Troy Ryan could be taking a job in San Jose.
Troy Ryan was a founding coach in the PWHL being named the inaugural bench boss of PWHL Toronto, who became the Toronto Sceptres. He was also the head coach of Canada's women's national team during that time.
Heading into the offseason, both of those roles could be changing, and for Troy Ryan, it could involve a move west to be part of a PWHL expansion franchise.
Following the 2026 Olympics, Ryan spoke on how he believed it was time for a new guard to guide Team Canada. He even pointed to possible replacements, featuring current Montreal Victoire head coach Kori Cheverie who guided her team to their first ever Walter Cup this season.
"You want to be part in helping them transition and move forward in the direction that is best for the program, but also best for the individual players within it as well," Ryan said at the time. "I look at someone like Kori Cheverie that's in the PWHL, it's important for her and her career and her future development as a coach to potentially get opportunities. Someone like Caroline Ouellette, they've worked with me as assistant coaches for a number of years. And at some point, it's someone else's opportunity."
Cheverie went through the process to potentially become Czechia's new national team coach after Carla MacLeod chose to step away to focus on her health and the Ottawa Charge. Cheverie ultimately turned down the position, which went to Vancouver Goldeneyes coach Brian Idalski, to focus in on Canada's top spot.
While Troy Ryan's Team Canada fate is already known, the possibility of a move away from the Toronto Sceptres was less obvious. But that's been the talk.
When the PWHL expanded by four teams, multiple sources claim that Ryan was a candidate under consideration by the PWHL. There was even discussion he could take on a coach and general manager role, something that would be a first for the PWHL, and a rarity in professional hockey.
While many believed Hamilton would be in the running as a destination for Ryan's future, he appears to have become a frontrunner for a role in San Jose.
It would mark the first time Toronto general manager Gina Kingsbury and Ryan have been separated professionally since the 2017-2018 season when they started working together with Canada's national program. The duo lived together while working for the Toronto Sceptres with Kingsbury serving as general manager for Canada and Toronto, and Ryan serving as head coach of both.
The PWHL to date has announced new general managers in Detroit and Las Vegas, hiring Manon Rheaume and Dominique DiDia. It was believed the league was targeting four women to serve as general managers for their new franchises, but if Ryan does get tabbed for the top job in San Jose, it would change that target.
Ryan has 10 seasons of experience as a general manager in men's junior hockey with the Campbellton Tigers, Halifax Tigers, and Weeks Crushers of the MJAHL in Nova Scotia.
With announcements imminent, we'll soon learn if the rumours of Troy Ryan knowing the way to San Jose were just that, rumours, or if the long time bench boss is in fact heading West.