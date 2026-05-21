PWHL: Could Troy Ryan Be Heading Out Of Toronto For A PWHL Expansion Team?

"You want to be part in helping them transition and move forward in the direction that is best for the program, but also best for the individual players within it as well," Ryan said at the time. "I look at someone like Kori Cheverie that's in the PWHL, it's important for her and her career and her future development as a coach to potentially get opportunities. Someone like Caroline Ouellette, they've worked with me as assistant coaches for a number of years. And at some point, it's someone else's opportunity."