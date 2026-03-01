PWHL Draft Declaration Now Open, Here's A Look At The Players Who Are And Are Not Declaring

PWHL Draft declarations opened today, March 1. It signals the beginning of the league's player recruitment efforts as the top women's hockey league in the world again intends to add 2-4 teams ahead of next season.
Following the 2026 Olympics, many of the world's top players from Europe, the NCAA, and U Sports will declare for the 2026 PWHL Draft, which has top end talent and depth.
While most of the world's top players are declaring, a group of European stars will remain overseas. Headlining that group are Switzerland's Lara Stalder and Rahel Enzler, and Finland's Elisa Holopainen, Sanni Rantala, and Emilia Vesa who have all re-signed with their clubs in Europe for next season. Also among players who are staying overseas are Sweden's Hannah Thuvik, Ebba Svensson Traff, Paula Bergstrom, and Norway's Ena Nystrom.
There remains a larger group of currently unsigned and undecided players like Jenni Hiirikoski, Emma Nuutinen, Lara Christen, Lisa Johansson, Ida Kuoppala, Emily Nix, and Sini Karjalailen among others.
One NCAA senior who is believed to be retiring is Wisconsin's Marianne Picard who would have been a mid- to late-round pick.
In past years, players who have bypassed the draft including Claire Thompson, Peyton Anderson, and this year Tory Mariano have re-entered the draft after a season away.
Among the best available players from the NCAA heading to the PWHL this season include past and present American national team members Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Tessa Janecke, Abbey Murphy, Kirsten Simms, and Lacey Eden.
Finnish national team members Petra Nieminen, Nelli Laitinen, Viivi Vainikka, and Jennina Nylund are all expected to declare and join the growing group of Europeans in the league, as are Swedish national team members Josefin Bouveng, Thea Johansson, and Sofie Lundin. Swiss national team netminder Andrea Brandli is also expected to make the jump as the top goaltender available in the draft.
After Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova entered the league from Russia this season, the first Russian defenders from the ZhHL are expected to declare. Russian Olympian and World Championship national team members Anna Shibanova and Maria Batalova are both expected to declare. Batalova is Russia's reigning Defender of the Year.
Other top NCAA players heading to the 2026 Draft include Issy Wunder, Sydney Morrow, Emma Peschel, Grace Dwyer, Vivian Jungels, and Lily Shannon.
From U Sports, top scorers Grace Elliott, JessyMaude Drapeau, and Annalise Wong are all set to declare as well.
Any player who has previously declared for a PWHL Draft is eligible to be signed as a free agent without re-entering. Last season defender Emma Bergesen bypassed the draft signing with the Ottawa Charge, but was ultimately released and returned to play in Sweden.
This season the list of eligible free agents who will look for their first PWHL contract is stronger than ever including Olympians Nadia Mattivi, Emma Nuutinen, Justine Reyes, and Alice Philbert, along with previously passed over players like Sarah Marchand.
The 2026 PWHL Draft declaration period closes May 8. The league has yet to announce the date, location, or format of the 2026 PWHL Draft.