PWHL Draft Declaration Now Open, Here's A Look At The Players Who Are And Are Not Declaring

While most of the world's top players are declaring, a group of European stars will remain overseas. Headlining that group are Switzerland's Lara Stalder and Rahel Enzler, and Finland's Elisa Holopainen, Sanni Rantala, and Emilia Vesa who have all re-signed with their clubs in Europe for next season. Also among players who are staying overseas are Sweden's Hannah Thuvik, Ebba Svensson Traff, Paula Bergstrom, and Norway's Ena Nystrom.