PWHL Draft Picks: 2023 Fourth Rounders Paid More Than 2024 First Rounders

thehockeynews.com PWHL Salaries: Full Team Salaries From 2024-25 Season During the 2024-25 season, 69% of all PWHL players made less than the league's average salary, while more than 45% made $40,000 or less. Others made six figures. Here's a look at the PWHL salaries for all contracted players from the 2024-25 season.