PWHL Expansion: Rumour Mill Continues To Swirl As PWHL Talent-Pool Continues To Be Shuffled

Phase Three of PWHL expansion continues, but it's not only the three signing permitted by each team taking place, it's a massive shuffle of players preparing to change teams in subsequent phases.
The PWHL rumour mill is swirling.
Not every rumour will pan out as players continue to negotiate with multiple teams, and each signing creates a domino effect across the league as teams are also negotiating with multiple players for similar roles.
***The following is as of 10am, June 11
Expansion Teams Continuing To Make Calls
On the opening day of Phase 3, PWHL Las Vegas made some savvy moves signing Nicole Hensley and Megan Carter. Detroit added Sydney Bard to their blueline, and Hadley Hartmetz joined PWHL San Jose.
Each of those teams, and PWHL Hamilton, continue to be tied to potential signings. Hamilton was the first team with a rumour floating this morning, which turned out to be true as Zoe Boyd signed with PWHL Hamilton.
Las Vegas has been tied to many players, but there's some belief that they're one of the teams in on Jessie Eldridge, who has received interest from around the league as the top scoring forward still available on the open market.
What Are The Existing Eight Doing?
It's highly likely the rumour of Emma Maltais signing with the Montreal Victoire is a done deal.
If that happens, it's very likely the team won't be able to afford Abby Roque. Roque has been tied to other teams, including the Boston Fleet who lost Alina Muller already, and remain one of the teams in the fight for Jessie Eldridge. Speaking of Boston, there's some belief with Boyd now gone, they've already moved on to targeting other defenders across the league.
One blueliner believed to be getting calls is Montreal Victoire blueliner Nadia Mattivi. Mattivi was a late season addition to Montreal, and with defensive depth being thinned drastically across the league, her value is already increasing.
Eldridge herself has received interest from just about everywhere. PWHL Las Vegas has been a team that is believed to be in the mix, although Eldridge is perhaps the top player remaining in the open.
Another name reportedly on the move is Katerina Mrazova. She remains in talks with multiple teams, a list that certainly still includes the Ottawa Charge. There's some believe that the Boston Fleet are one of the teams in on this player.