PWHL Expansion Takes Attention Away From The Walter Cup Playoffs

Already the expansion dates have been pushed back to June 2 to accommodate new GM’s and others gearing up for player selection. The complicated multi-phase signing and claim procedure requires chess-level maneuvering and contingency plans for how best to keep or afford the best roster of players. Good luck to the brand new GM’s like Manon Rheaume in Detroit and Dominique Didia in Las Vegas who need to familiarize themselves with players, hire staff, and start to calculate how to sign and draft their rosters.