PWHL Expansion: With Deadlines Looming, Big Name Stars Continue To Look At New Markets

The conversation surrounding Brianne Jenner departing Ottawa has also intensified. Most point directly at Hamilton bringing her back to her roots to potentially close out her career near home. It wouldn't be surprising if she's listening to other teams right now as well. Jenner has certainly had discussions in Ottawa as well, it appears less clear at the end of the second day of negotiations, than it did on the first, that Jenner will stay or go. It's a wildcard, but given the losses the Toronto Sceptres could incur, it's not out of the question that one of the teams negotiating to lure Jenner away from Ottawa isn't an expansion team, but could be the Sceptres themselves.