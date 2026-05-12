PWHL Hamilton Expansion Announcement Expected Thursday

"Hamilton has a deep and passionate hockey tradition, and we are seeing strong, growing enthusiasm for women’s professional sport," Horwath told The Hockey News prior to the city's PWHL Takeover Tour stop. "With the momentum in our core and the strength of our fan base, Hamilton is well-positioned to continue hosting major events like this, and, potentially, a future PWHL team. The Coliseum has long been a cultural touchstone in our city, and seeing it come alive again with this level of talent is inspiring, especially for young girls who are dreaming big about what’s possible.”