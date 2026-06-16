PWHL Hands Out Annual Awards, Frankel Named MVP And Best Goaltender

In net, Aerin Frankel was named the PWHL's Goaltender of the Year. As the only goaltender nominated in each of the PWHL's three seasons, this was Frankel's first award after serving as the backbone of the Boston Fleet this year. She set a new single season record for shutouts, recording eight shutouts in 26 appearances this season. The nominees for PWHL Goaltender of the Year were Aerin Frankel, Montreal's Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Ottawa's Gwyneth Philips. Desbiens won the award last season.