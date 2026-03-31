PWHLPA President Laura Stacey Discusses Salary Disclosures

“Honestly, the reason is because that's what we voted on as a players’ union. We had a vote and it was decided that we wanted it to be public for one another, but for our eyes only. Especially early on in this process,” she said. “I think we just felt it was important for the players, but it wasn't necessarily at the stage that we needed everybody to know what our salaries, what our contracts look like. With that being said, that was because it was year one, two, three of the league. We're growing. Our league is growing. We're now at year three. The buildings are getting sold out. So obviously, I think at some point here we're going to have to come up with a new vote. And obviously it's already out now, or some of it is already out. So that's on us as players now to regroup and say, ‘hey, what do we want now? What's next?’ Because of where we at. So, I think the early decision was, hey, we're early on here in this league. Let's keep this to us as a group who fought for this, and then let's see where we can go from there.”