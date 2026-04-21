PWHL's Ironwoman Race Continues As Group Continues To Shrink

When last season ended, there were 26 players who had not missed a PWHL game in their two season career. As year three comes to a close, that number is down to 18, led by the PWHL's current ironwoman, Susanna Tapani.
Following the 2025-26 season, there were 26 women who had appeared in every PWHL game in history. One, Susanna Tapani actually has more games to her name than any PWHL team after being traded in the inaugural season and gaining games, playing 26 games in the PWHL's 24-game year one schedule.
This year, as the league's third season comes to a close, the number of ironwomen remaining has shrunk by eight, sitting at 18 total.
When the season ends, 17 players will have competed in 84 consecutive games, with Tapani sitting at 86.
Number Continues To Shrink
This season ended the ironwoman streak of several players including Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield and Seattle's Hilary Knight who both spent time on LTIR following the Olympics.
Toronto Sceptres forward Daryl Watts went down in the opening month of the season missing three games to end her streak, and a month later it was fellow Sceptres star Renata Fast who say her streak end missing time with a lower-body injury. They weren't the only Sceptres' players to lose their streak this season as defender Allie Munroe ended the season on LTIR.
Abby Roque's streak ended in a different way as the Montreal Victoire forward, who spent the first two seasons of her career with New York, missed a game after being suspended for an illegal hit to the head she delivered in mid-January. Her Montreal teammate Jade Downie-Landry didn't get a chance to restart her streak after she started the season on LTIR.
The final player to leave the list this season was Jaime Bourbonnais, who missed time in November with injury.
Hannah Brandt Will Retire An Ironwoman
While there are 18 women remaining on the list, next season will begin with only 17 as Boston Fleet forward Hannah Brandt plans to retire to continue her education toward a career as a physician's assistant.
Brandt, 32, will leave the game with an Olympic gold, three World Championship gold medals, an Olympic silver, two World Championship silvers, a U-18 World Championship gold medal, and an Isobel Cup title with the Minnesota Whitecaps. Prior to turning pro, she was Minnesota's Ms. Hockey, and won three NCAA national championships with Minnesota, was a three-time First Team All-American, and was the 2015 national championship MVP.
In three seasons with the Boston Fleet, Brandt, who was the 27th overall pick by the Fleet in the inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft, has 24 points in 82 games.
Who Remains In The Running To Become The PWHL's Solo Ironwoman
In the NHL, the all-time ironman streak belongs to Phil Kessel, who appeared in 1,064 consecutive games. With an 82 game NHL season, it's the equivalent of roughly 13 consecutive seasons.
With the PWHL entering year four, there's still some time to go before a member of league can enter that echelon, and for the best in women's hockey, where yearly appearances at the World Championships, Rivalry Series for North American players, and Olympic participation every four years is the norm, there are other factors that factor into the equation.
When the 2026-27 campaign begins, barring a late year injury this season, or an offseason issue, there will be 17 returning ironwomen led by Susanna Tapani whose unique situation gives her the current edge at 86 games.
Those who will return with 84 games, the equivalent o three straight seasons, include the PWHL's current leading scorer Kelly Pannek, team captains Megan Keller and Blayre Turnbull, and 2026 Olympians Emily Clark, Emma Maltais, and Denisa Křížová.
The remainder of the list includes Jamie Lee Rattray, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Kali Flanagan, Michela Cava, Jessie Eldridge, Jessica DiGirolamo, Savannah Harmon, Sidney Morin, and Emma Woods.