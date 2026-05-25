Quebec City Is A Strong Market, But It Wasn't The Right Market For The PWHL

“It's one metric of all the things that we look at," she explained. "It kind of tells us a little bit of what the appetite is in the market. How is the NHL team and or venue to work with? How has the city embraced us? There's so many other things that weigh into our consideration set. But for sure, it's certainly been one of the reasons we've done the Takeover Tour absolutely,” she said, adding that the league would continue to do TakeOver Tour games.