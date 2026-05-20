When It Comes To Failed Expansion Markets, Don't Blame The PWHL

Venue was likely the crux of Halifax's bid. Recent reports have shown that the aging Scotiabank Centre needs "significant investments." Seeing how TD Place in Ottawa played out, the PWHL would have been playing with fire in Halifax, and without another venue in the market capable of housing the team like there was in Ottawa. Halifax will undoubtedly spend whatever is needed to rejuvenate Scotiabank Centre, but in Hamilton, TD Coliseum, which at 40-years old is 10 years newer than Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, cost $300 million to revitalize to modern standards, and it required closing the facility for 18 months.