Ranking The 2026 PWHL Draft's Goaltending Pool

40 goaltenders declared for the 2026 PWHL Draft. With the PWHL needing 12 new netminders to fill the roster requirements of this year's expansion teams, here's a look at the top goaltending prospects entering the PWHL through the 2026 Draft.
The 2026 PWHL Draft is set to add generational talent to the blueline and forward groups of PWHL teams. But what about the crease?
Next year, the 2027 PWHL Draft could include goalies like Eve Gascon, Ava McNaughton, and Annelies Bergman, a trio who project as starters in the PWHL. This season, it's a little less clear, beyond Switzerland's Andrea Brändli, just who will be anticipated to play meaningful games in the league immediately. Former NCAA Goaltenders of the Year Tia Chan and Michelle Pasiechnyk could certainly get looks, and they're not alone.
There will be a need for 12 new goaltenders in the PWHL this season. Some of the starters will come from splitting up current duos and giving a crease to veterans like Kristen Campbell and Nicole Hensley, or young players like Hannah Murphy. But there will be more need for capable backups, and there will also be legitimate competition for starting roles in some markets.
The 2026 PWHL Draft goaltending crop has a number of quality prospects, albeit most who will filter into backup and third goalie roles to start. Still, with four new teams, there will be opportunities to steal playing time and for any goalie in this year's draft class to prove they can start in the PWHL.
2026 PWHL Goalie Rankings
1. , Andrea Brändli - Frolunda (SDHL) / Switzerland
2025 SDHL Goaltender of the Year and Best Goaltender at the 2026 Olympics after backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal, Brändli has shown she can do it consistently over a season and in short, high pressure events. Could get a chance to start from day one. Has North American experience too, so there shouldn't be an issue adjusting to the angles (1997, 5'7", Zurich, Switzerland)
2. Tia Chan - UConn (Hockey East)
NCAA National Goaltender of the Year and ECAC Goaltender of the Year, Chan made 57 saves for UConn in the Hockey East final. She is on the small side, but similar to Aerin Frankel or Gwyneth Philips, she makes it work. Could jump up in the draft due to a lack of goaltending depth from expansion. Represented China at the 2022 Olympics. (2002, 5'6", Hamilton, Ontario)
3. Hailey MacLeod - Ohio State (WCHA)
MacLeod is not a low-volume goalie. She fares better when she's busy. Fantastic finish to the season for MacLeod. She's an interesting goalie who can struggle when there isn't much pressure or if she's facing floaters. She's certainly better on a team that faces volume. But against top opponents, and when facing more work, she dials up her game. (2004, 5'7", Abbotsford, British Columbia)
4. Katie DeSa - Penn State (AHA)
She wasn't heavily tested this season in the AHA, but when it came time for playoffs, DeSa showed how easily she can elevate her level. She was Penn State's backbone on their run to the Frozen Four. (2004, 5'8", Pawcatuck, Connecticut)
5. Michelle Pasiechynk - Boston University (Hockey East)
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup. (2002, 5'9", Ottawa, Ontario)
6. Saskia Maurer - SC Bern (SWHL) / Switzerland
Named Best Goaltender in the PostFinance Women's League in three-straight seasons, Maurer was stellar in her Olympic appearance holding the fort for Brändli. Not the biggest goaltender, but she competes hard and challenges shooters. Had a brief stint in North America in the NCAA where she was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team only a season after being the U-18 World Championships Best Goaltender. Won't be a starter next season, but at 24, she still has time to become one in this league, and is a viable option for a team looking for a goalie who has played minutes and is mature. (2001, 5'5", Rothenbach im Emmental, Switzerland)
7. Daria Gredzen - Birusa Krasnoyarsk (ZhHL)
No risk, no reward. Gredzen is 22 years old, 5-foot-9 and a rare right handed catcher. Russia's Best Goaltender in 2025, Best Player in 2024, and an Olympian in 2022. She covers the bottom of the net well and stays with plays. In a league where premium goaltending will be at a premium, will someone take the chance? (2004, 5'9", Novosibirsk, Russia)
8. Grace Campbell - Boston College (Hockey East)
A goaltender who has remained on USA Hockey's radar, she was consistent this season for Boston College. A good third option for a team who could push for games. Rock solid consistency. Definitely can take a third spot in this league and perhaps win the chance for more. (2003, 5'7", Kensington, Maryland)
9. Emma Nordström - St. Lawrence (ECAC)
National team experience including at the top level with Denmark. She's a goalie who could develop to challenge for playing time. Good size. (2002, 5'10", Herning, Denmark
10. Gabriella Durante - Real Torino (Italy) / Italy
As a third goalie Durante makes sense. She was great the Olympics, but it's a short tournament. In a third goalie spot where you could find yourself in a random game, Durante could be a show stopper. But to project her as a goalie getting regular time has yet to be proven. (2001, 5'11", Calgary, Alberta)
11. Jill Hertl - Franklin Pierce (NEWHA)
(2003, 5'8", Highland Park, Illinois)
12. Abigail Hornung - Holy Cross (Hockey East)
(2003, 5'7", Ashland, Massachusetts)
13. Katie Sweeney - St. Thomas (U SPORTS)
(2001, 5'11", Tecumseh, Ontario)
14. Elise Hugens - University of British Columbia (U SPORTS)
(2002, 5'7", Sherwood Park, Alberta)
15. Julia Minotti - St. Thomas (NCAA)
(2002, 5'8", Laval, Quebec)
Goaltender Watch List
- Bellina, Sophia - RIT
- Coolsaet, Haley - DNP
- Fawcett, Katelynn - Trinity Western
- Halloran, Rei - Järnbrotts HK
- Hogarth, Calli - Quinnipiac
- Hoskin, Alexa - DNP
- Hsu, Tzu - Team Chinese Taipei
- Kelley, Allie - DNP
- Kobayashi, Kiku - Seibu Princess Rabbits
- Lehmann, Alexandra - Nipissing
- Loranger, Brooke - Holy Cross
- McGee, Zoe - Ontario Tech
- Reed, Lindsay - DNP
- Renaud, Kayla - Wilfrid Laurier
- Ruban, Vanessa - Adrian College
- Saunders, Hannah - Post
- Stott, Natalie - Amherst College
- Tennant, Emma - Queen's
- Turkey, Jullia - Michigan State
- Vasilenko, Anastasia - HC Tuchkovo
- Verbeek, Jordyn - Concordia
- Walinski, Hope - Providence
- Wilson, Colby - Saskatchewan