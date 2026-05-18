Ranking The 2026 PWHL Draft's Goaltending Pool

Named Best Goaltender in the PostFinance Women's League in three-straight seasons, Maurer was stellar in her Olympic appearance holding the fort for Brändli. Not the biggest goaltender, but she competes hard and challenges shooters. Had a brief stint in North America in the NCAA where she was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team only a season after being the U-18 World Championships Best Goaltender. Won't be a starter next season, but at 24, she still has time to become one in this league, and is a viable option for a team looking for a goalie who has played minutes and is mature. (2001, 5'5", Rothenbach im Emmental, Switzerland)