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Report: Carla MacLeod Won’t Return To Czechia’s Bench

Ian Kennedy
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After helping Czechia’s women’s national team reach new heights, including winning their first ever medal at the IIHF World Championships, MacLeod won't return to Czechia's bench.

Carla MacLeod has been the head coach of Czechia's women's national team since 2022 season. In that time, she's helped elevate the program to new heights. MacLeod however, won't be returning to Czechia's bench according to reports.

Her contract with Český Hokej ended following the 2026 Olympics where Czechia finished a disappointing fifth place. According to Martin Kézr of CTK / Sport.cz, MacLeod won't be back for the World Championships in November. 

MacLeod is currently the head coach of the PWHL's Ottawa Charge. She was named the inaugural head coach of the Charge in 2023. 

Taking over as head coach for Team Czechia following the 2022 Olympics, MacLeod immediately led Czechia to a historic bronze medal, the nation's first, at the 2022 World Championships.

They repeated as bronze medalists in 2023, but have since been unable to reclaim a medal.

In November 2025, MacLeod announced she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. She remained behind the Ottawa Charge bench for much of the 2025-26 season before missing the final five games of the regular season to focus on her treatment.

As the 2026 PWHL playoffs opened however, MacLeod was back behind Ottawa's bench.

MacLeod herself has two Olympic gold medals and a World Championship gold medal as a member of Canada's national women's team. She retired from playing in 2010.

Kristyna Kaltounkova highlights
Carla MacLeodCzechiaOttawa Charge
PWHLInternational