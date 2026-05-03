Report: Carla MacLeod Won’t Return To Czechia’s Bench

After helping Czechia’s women’s national team reach new heights, including winning their first ever medal at the IIHF World Championships, MacLeod won't return to Czechia's bench.
Carla MacLeod has been the head coach of Czechia's women's national team since 2022 season. In that time, she's helped elevate the program to new heights. MacLeod however, won't be returning to Czechia's bench according to reports.
Her contract with Český Hokej ended following the 2026 Olympics where Czechia finished a disappointing fifth place. According to Martin Kézr of CTK / Sport.cz, MacLeod won't be back for the World Championships in November.
MacLeod is currently the head coach of the PWHL's Ottawa Charge. She was named the inaugural head coach of the Charge in 2023.
Taking over as head coach for Team Czechia following the 2022 Olympics, MacLeod immediately led Czechia to a historic bronze medal, the nation's first, at the 2022 World Championships.
They repeated as bronze medalists in 2023, but have since been unable to reclaim a medal.