Representation Takes Center Stage At The 2026 PWHL Draft

"It's incredible, honestly," said Robert. "The goal of any sport is to continue to grow and reach so many different surfaces, I mean women's hockey as a hole is growing in so many different directions right now. To be able to touch that specifc part of a margin that isn't really talked about too much, that is huge for me. growing up I've only seen a few Black players on both the men's and the women's side so being in that small number is huge to me and I don't take it lightly."