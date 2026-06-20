Representation Takes Center Stage At The 2026 PWHL Draft

The 2026 PWHL Draft was not only a moment for the 72 women who were selected, it was a moment of representation for women across Black, Asian, Indigenous, Queer, and Disabled communities.
The 2026 PWHL Draft was not only a moment in the professional careers of the 72 women selected, but it was also a clear moment for women and girls who may not typically see themselves represented in professional hockey.
From Black women including Laila Edwards and Katelyn Roberts, to Asian netminder Tia Chan, Indigenous forward Emerson Jarvis, and Northeastern star Lily Shannon, who spoke on her disability at the draft, it was a moment for intersectional representation.
When Laila Edwards, a Wisconsin grad and Olympic All-Star, was selected fourth overall by PWHL San Jose, Detroit's Fox Theatre erupted for the fan favourite. Edwards became the highest Black woman ever selected in the PWHL Draft surpassing Sophie Jaques who was chosen 10th overall in the inaugural 2023 Draft.
Edwards spoke on the moment prior to the draft, and the importance of fans and young athletes seeing diverse identities in the PWHL.
"That's the number one thing... just to be able to create a space where everyone feels welcome. No matter what you look like, who you love, what you believe in, that's really important to me," Edwards told The Hockey News.
Edwards was also the first Black woman to represent Team USA at the World Championships, and this year at the 2026 Olympics.
For Penn State grad Katelyn Roberts, who was chosen in the fourth round, 43rd overall by the New York Sirens, she didn't see herself represented growing up. She's remained involved in opening doors for youth, and hopes to do the same professionally in New York.
"It's incredible, honestly," said Robert. "The goal of any sport is to continue to grow and reach so many different surfaces, I mean women's hockey as a hole is growing in so many different directions right now. To be able to touch that specifc part of a margin that isn't really talked about too much, that is huge for me. growing up I've only seen a few Black players on both the men's and the women's side so being in that small number is huge to me and I don't take it lightly."
Emerson Jarvis, an Indigenous woman from Alberta, won Quinnipiac's 2025 Global Citizen of the Year Award, in part for her work with the Sawhney Leadership Program. She spoke on the importance of representing her Indigenous roots in a pre-draft interview with The Hockey News.
“I am very proud of the part of myself that's Indigenous and to be able to go to a school named Quinnipiac, [for the] Quinnipiac Peoples,” Jarvis said. “It meant a lot to me to get involved in the community and be a representation for that.”
Lily Shannon went from a walk-on at Northeastern as a rookie, to the team's captain as a senior. She also spoke on her disability. Shannon was born with hearing loss, and wears hearing aids, including on the ice. She was thrilled San Jose took her 40th overall in the PWHL Draft, and that she'll be able to be the inspiration she didn't see growing up.
"I'm extremely honored," said Shannon said on stage following her selection. "You know, San Jose took a chance on me and they're going to get nothing but the best out of me."
"It feels unreal, growing up I didn't really have a role model to look up to that had hearing loss, so being on this stage, it just shows that any kid that has a disability or anything like that, they have the opportunity to be up on this stage and achieve the dreams they want to achieve."
While much has been made about the PWHL's importance for all women and girls, the impact continues to grow, as the diversity of the sport evolves as well.