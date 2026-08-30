Rookie Watch: PWHL Rookie Goalies Could Get More Time

Andrea Brändli, Alice Philbert, and Michelle Pasiechnyk head to camp in Detroit, who will enter the 2026-27 season as the only PWHL team without a netminder on their roster having stepped foot on PWHL ice. Brändli will enter as Detroit starter, and will likely be asked to carry the load all season. While technically she won't be a "rookie" this season, Brändli will have a major load to carry, and is coming off winning Best Goaltender at the Olympics, and as a former Goaltender of the Year in the SDHL. Behind here are only question marks. GM Manon Rheaume's signing of Alice Philbert to a two-year guaranteed deal surprised everyone as Philbert hasn't played in any of the world's top leagues like the SDHL, SWHL, or NCAA. She is a former U SPORTS All-Star and represented France at the Olympics, but it will be a proving ground. Due to her age, Philbert is not technically a "rookie" by PWHL standards either. She'll fight for the backup role with former NCAA Goaltender of the Year Michelle Pasiechnyk, who if she can regain her form after a year away from the game and mixed starts with Boston University last year, she could surprise. Detroit turned down other experienced goaltenders, so their plan needs to work.