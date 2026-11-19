Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nancy Shields @ THN
Nancy Shields @ THN
Nov 19, 2026 3:34 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 3:34 PM
Sarah Nurse met with reporters to discuss her health heading into the 2026-27 season, what led her to stay in Vancouver amid expansion, and the Goldeneyes' plans for contention after an eventful inaugural year.
Sarah Nurse is back in Vancouver.
The Vancouver Goldeneyes forward returned to the city last week ahead of her team's training camp, expressing her excitement heading into the 2026-27 season — her fourth in the PWHL and second with Vancouver.
For a little while, however, there were thoughts that Nurse's return to BC may not be in the cards. The PWHL's expansion to her hometown of Hamilton raised questions about whether the Canadian star may be more inclined to return home heading into free-agency.
As she mentioned in her season-opening media availability on Wednesday, however, weighing her options still led her to choose Vancouver.
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"I was pretty confident that I wanted to stay in Vancouver," she told reporters on Wednesday. "So if that was an option for me, I really wanted to do it."
On Choosing Vancouver Amidst A Potential Homecoming
Nurse, who is originally from Hamilton, was one of the players most had their eyes on when the PWHL’s expansion process began. With Hamilton being one of the four teams the league expanded to, it may have felt like a shoe-in for Nurse to test her luck at a potential homecoming.
Because of that, fans and media alike were surprised when she inked a two-year contract extension with the Goldeneyes one day before existing teams’ protection lists were due.
Staying in Vancouver, as opposed to returning home to Hamilton, was a decision motivated by a couple of factors, such as Nurse’s love for both the city itself as well as the Goldeneyes community. The forward noted her love for Vancouver’s natural landscape — the bustling city surrounded by mountains and ocean — as well as the passion of the team’s fans as a whole.
“Being able to play in front of the fans, there’s so much passion. Every time I leave my house, I see [...] people are in Goldeneyes gear all the time,” said Nurse. “There’s a huge passion for the team here, and I love that we were able to bring hockey here.”
That’s not the only thing that makes Vancouver click for Nurse. Coming to the west coast last season helped her re-discover a side of her that may not have been as present in the years prior.
“I think that sometimes you go through periods of time in your life where you kind of lose that sparkle a little bit, and I think that I did for a few years. And being able to come here — I think my dad saw it immediately — he was like, ‘She just feels lighter. She feels at home herself, and happy.’ And so I think that that’s what made him very proud.”
Adding to that is the on-ice element. As Nurse says, she has a firm belief in the vision the Goldeneyes have for the future and the steps they’re going to take to make that happen.
“At the end of the day, I really believe in what we have and what we’re building.”
A Health Update
Nurse made waves back in October after posting a TikTok explaining that a back injury would keep her from attending Team Canada’s training camp ahead of the 2026 World Championship. At the time, she mentioned feeling “quite confident” that she would be ready to return to the ice sooner rather than later.
Approximately a month later, she shared that she’s “feeling good” — but that she has yet to be medically cleared to play.
“I think at the end of the day, you want to be intentional and progress properly so that you can peak and be ready to go at the right times,” she shared. “I’m super fortunate with my doctors and my team of ATs, especially here in Vancouver, who are gonna have me progressing properly to be ready for the start of season.”
Keeping injuries and a healthy start to the season in mind was something that impacted her off-season training slightly compared to the past.
“Just being a little more intentional in how I train and what I train, and so that was a huge piece because, obviously, I’m coming up my career, I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and so some things that may have worked for me when I was 21 don’t work for me when I’m 31, and so just being a lot more intentional about how I go about training and my recovery.”
Nurse did specify that she’ll be on the ice for Vancouver’s start-of-camp practice sessions.
Credit: Nancy Shields @ THN
On The Chase For The Walter Cup
Vancouver’s inaugural season didn’t go as planned. Now, however, with a year of experience under their belts, the Goldeneyes are prepared to take their pre-established chemistry and connection into competing for a Walter Cup.
Nurse will be a huge part of Vancouver’s contention efforts. As one of the Goldeneyes’ top scorers last season despite playing over 10 games less than her teammates, she’ll be a big difference-maker on both sides of the ice for Vancouver.
In her eyes, the Walter Cup is the goal.
And she’s not shying away from saying it.
“You’ve got to put it out in the universe. At the end of the day, that’s what we want. We want to win a Walter Cup, and so I don’t think we should shy away or be scared to say that we want to win the Walter Cup. And so ultimately, that is the goal. I think we have the pieces in the locker room. I think our group can absolutely do it, and I’m excited to see where the season will take us.”
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