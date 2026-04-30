Sarah “Wizard of Woz” Wozniewicz Sets New Ottawa Charge Rookie Scoring Record

Her growth this season has been a sight to behold, and having a head coach who knows her well has certainly paid off, as she has moved from the bottom line at the start of the season to looking more than comfortable on the top line. There, she formed a formidable offensive juggernaut alongside Rebecca Leslie and Brianne Jenner, who combined for a total of 62 points, or 34.8% of the Charge’s 178 total points scored. To say she was part of the team's offensive engine would be an understatement.