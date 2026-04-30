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Sarah “Wizard of Woz” Wozniewicz Sets New Ottawa Charge Rookie Scoring Record cover image

Sarah “Wizard of Woz” Wozniewicz Sets New Ottawa Charge Rookie Scoring Record

Chris Sinclair
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The Ottawa Charge forward, who never once looked like a rookie throughout her first year in the league, now lays claim to the rookie scoring record held by Gabbie Hughes since the inaugural season.

Sarah Wozniewicz may not have been a name familiar to some here in the nation’s capital, but after a rookie season which saw her put up 13 points, including seven goals, the “Wizard of Woz” has become a mainstay on signs throughout TD Place and in the hearts of Ottawa Charge fans everywhere.

Wozniewicz's skill and confidence have landed her in the team’s record books, as she officially surpassed Gabbie Hughes to take over the rookie scoring record. Hughes set the record of 12 during the league’s inaugural season.

Credit: Ellen BondCredit: Ellen Bond

Wozniewicz, drafted in the third round of the 2025 PWHL Draft, never once looked like a rookie throughout her first year in the league, which is part of what made her such a fan favourite to watch game in and game out. One minute, she could be on the defensive side of the puck, the next, she's at the other end, tucking it in behind the opponent’s goaltender with astounding ease. That offensive awareness helped Wozniewicz finish sixth in rookie scoring, a single point behind Boston's Abby Newhook.

"Reliable," "gifted," and "elusive" are three words that come to mind when describing Wozniewicz, right alongside "clutch." The forward finished tied for first in the league with four game-winning goals alongside Minnesota's Kelly Pannek and teammate Rebecca Leslie. Two of those four game-winning goals were scored in overtime, proving that when the game is on the line, Wozniewicz will likely have it right there on her stick.

Brianne Jenner speaks with the media ahead of the playoffs

Her growth this season has been a sight to behold, and having a head coach who knows her well has certainly paid off, as she has moved from the bottom line at the start of the season to looking more than comfortable on the top line. There, she formed a formidable offensive juggernaut alongside Rebecca Leslie and Brianne Jenner, who combined for a total of 62 points, or 34.8% of the Charge’s 178 total points scored. To say she was part of the team's offensive engine would be an understatement.

Sarah Wozniewicz has officially wrapped up an impressive regular season, which culminated in setting the new team rookie scoring record. She now heads into her first PWHL playoffs with every expectation that she will continue to be the offensive catalyst that so many fans have become accustomed to.

Sarah WozniewiczOttawa ChargePWHLCarla MacLeod
PWHL