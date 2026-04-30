Sarah “Wizard of Woz” Wozniewicz Sets New Ottawa Charge Rookie Scoring Record

Wozniewicz, drafted in the third round of the 2025 PWHL Draft, never once looked like a rookie throughout her first year in the league, which is part of what made her such a fan favourite to watch game in and game out. One minute, she could be on the defensive side of the puck, the next, she's at the other end, tucking it in behind the opponent’s goaltender with astounding ease. That offensive awareness helped Wozniewicz finish sixth in rookie scoring, a single point behind Boston's Abby Newhook.