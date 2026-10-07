Opinion: Seattle Fans Left Behind As PWHL Schedule Emerges

With the CBA keeping the season capped at 32 games, it also means PWHL fans will continue to face, at minimum, 6-7 months of complete silence outside of the trickle of signing announcements. To date, that gap has been mitigated by expansion news and plans, growth opportunities like the league's new All-Star game and branding reveals. But those items are now in place, and the PWHL will not have this type of news to lean on when it comes to maintaining fan engagement in the future.