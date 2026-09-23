Speculation Continues To Grow Ahead Of PWHL's "Major Announcement"

It's unlikely a new CBA has been struck however, as players, agents, and team staff that reached out to The Hockey News following the league's teaser denied any knowledge of the CBA being opened. There are certainly many points players will want to address when the current CBA expires in 2031, but PWHL leadership has publicly stated on multiple occasions over the last year that they are not ready to re-open the CBA yet. That doesn't, however, mean that any announcement could not come with some adaptions. All-Star game compensation is addressed in the current CBA, although media rights revenue sharing is absent. Another aspect that could be revisited prior to 2031 is the current limitation to a maximum 32 games in a season. The PWHL played 24 games in their inaugural campaign before climbing to 30 games the past two seasons. With a 12 team league, there could be pressure, specifically with national broadcasting deals now in place on both sides of the border, to expand the schedule beyond the 32-game limit soon.