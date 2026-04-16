‘Team-First’ Mentality Highlights Goldeneyes Captain Ashton Bell’s Leadership Qualities

Tuesday also marked the sixth game of the 2025–26 season in which Bell registered three or more blocked shots. The defender is now up to 46 total blocks on the season, a stat that ranks third throughout the entire PWHL and first on the Goldeneyes. Two of these games have seen Bell block five shots. While blocks aren’t always the best stat to record, as it indicates underlying issues within the defensive structure, the act itself still indicates a determination to try and a willingness to put oneself out there for their team. That team-first mentality is a trait she carries regardless of whether she’s on the ice or off it.