The Future Shines Golden In Vancouver's 4-3 Overtime Win Against The Minnesota Frost

“Something that we kind of talked about is, as a start-up program, there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, a lot of things, a lot of unknowns and things that you just can’t control coming into a city that’s hosting a new pro sport and a new pro league,” Gardiner explained. “The group of girls that we had and the staff that we had, just trying to do everything that we can in our control to make the best experience and show up every single day for each other. There are definitely hiccups along the way. Not everything is perfect, and we’re just continuing to grow here as an organization.”