The Ottawa Charge Will Lean Upon Past Experience In Pursuit Of The Walter Cup

The Charge were able to stave off elimination following a thrilling 2-1\nregulation win\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/ottawas-very-own-rebecca-leslie-propels-charge-to-game-3-victory]\non Monday in Game 3 of the Walter Cup on goals from Peyton Hemp and Rebecca\nLeslie, but the job isn't done yet.\n\n"Truly there was a comfortability in where we sat," head coach Carla MacLeod\nsaid following the Game 3 win. "It was about getting one in a row. The reality\nis that we have to go and get another one in a row." To do that, Ottawa will\nlook to continue believing in one another, as it has all season long, and will\nlean on past experiences within the group to propel it to victory.\n\nCredit: Ellen Bond\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/4ed79fd5-f31a-46be-b590-d2c23a540135.jpeg]\nCredit: Ellen Bond\n\nThe very definition of experience within this group starts with Brianne Jenner,\nthe captain since day one, who has a long list of successes in prior leagues and\ninternationally. Layer into that the experience of fellow Team Canada teammates\nEmily Clark and Jocelyne Larocque, who also round out the leadership group of\nthe team. And while there are many more examples of experience on this team,\nwith players like Ronja Savolainen and Kateřina Mrázová, there are two others\nwhose prior experience in a situation exactly like this one shouldn't be\noverlooked.\n\nYou see, defender Emma Greco and forward Michela Cava, whom the Charge acquired\nfrom the Vancouver Goldeneyes on January 18\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/analyzing-the-biggest-trade-in-pwhl-history-to-date],\nhave been in this situation before in the PWHL. Back in 2024, during the\nleague's inaugural playoffs, the duo were with PWHL Minnesota and found\nthemselves down 2-0 to PWHL Toronto following two consecutive shutout losses.\n\n"I think there was a bit of panic in the room," Greco recalled. "It was the\nfirst year with the league and the first time there was a five-game series, so I\nthink there was a bit of panic. But Ken Klee used to always say just win one\ngame, focus on one game at a time." What transpired next is exactly the\nexperience the Charge will draw upon and the outcome the team will seek to\nreplicate.\n\nRebecca Leslie and Carla MacLeod speak with the media\n\nFollowing those two shutout losses, Minnesota shut out Toronto in two straight\nbefore winning the deciding game 4-1. While neither contributed directly to the\nscore sheet, the experience gained is just as valuable. "I think it's that\nanything can happen," Greco said. "It doesn't matter if you're up two games. In\nyear one, people panicked until we won, and then we realized we didn't have to\npanic. We got this."\n\nGreco has helped stabilize the backend alongside Kathryn Reilly and Brooke\nHobson and has quietly been a reliable and effective defender for the team.\nCharge fans have already seen the impact a player like Cava can have on a game,\nas she scored the double-overtime winner to punch Ottawa's ticket to the Finals.\n\nCredit: Ellen Bond\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/c68c3ffa-39d0-4998-b500-65401fd4a1db.jpeg]\nCredit: Ellen Bond\n\nThe Ottawa Charge will undoubtedly continue to lean on their offensive\ncatalysts, such as hometown hero Rebecca Leslie\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/rebecca-leslie-is-a-hometown-hero-turning-into-a-hometown-legend],\nand the always dangerous Fanuza Kadirova, along with the MVP-calibre\nperformances of Gwyneth Philips. In games like these, though, where everything\nis on the line, being able to lean on the exact game experiences that both Emma\nGreco and Michela Cava bring may contribute to a winning recipe and the\nfranchise's first Walter Cup.