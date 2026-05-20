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The Ottawa Charge Will Lean Upon Past Experience In Pursuit Of The Walter Cup

Chris Sinclair
14h
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Chris Sinclair
14h
Updated at May 20, 2026, 14:26
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Experience comes in many forms for the Ottawa Charge, and as the group looks to extend its series once again versus the Montreal Victoire in the Walter Cup Finals, that experience may very well be the ace up their sleeve.

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Montreal VictoireOttawa ChargeEmma GrecoMichela CavaThe Walter Cup
PWHL