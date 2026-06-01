Vancouver Goldeneyes Officially Part Ways With Head Coach Brian Idalski

To date, the PWHL's coaching shuffle has involved the Toronto Sceptres watching Troy Ryan leave to become the new coach and general manager for PWHL San Jose. Then there was the Seattle Torrent parting ways with head coach Steven O'Rourke. Next it was Boston Fleet bench boss and PWHL Coach of the Year finalist Kris Sparre departing to take over with PWHL Hamilton. Add in the vacancy in Las Vegas, which has been rumored to be going to Colorado Eagles assistant coach Kim Weiss, and there are four official coaching vacancies in the 12-team league.