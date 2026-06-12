Top 12 Goaltenders Available In The 2026 PWHL Draft

Don't be surprised if Gredzen is the second or third goalie off this list taken. At only 22, Gredzen is already an Olympian from 2022, named Russia's Best Player in 2024 and Best Goaltender in 2025. In 187 career games in Russia's ZhHL, Gredzen, who is a rare right catching goalie, has a .931 save percentage. Teams are talking about her and some believe she's rivaled only by Brändli in this draft. She could also slip lower due to lack of competition and concern over Russian players. (2004, 5'9", Novosibirsk, Russia)