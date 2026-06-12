Goaltending took priority in PWHL expansion, and for some teams who could enter the 2026 PWHL Draft without a netminder, it could take priority again. The league needs 12 new netminders, and here's a look at the top 12 goalies entering the 2026 PWHL Draft.
The PWHL Draft will be crucial this season for teams looking to rebuild following another gruelling round of expansion. One position that multiple teams in the league need to address, perhaps earlier in the draft than they'd hoped, is goaltending.
Several teams are looking for new back ups, others need a starter, and there is no shortage of quality goalies, although there is a shortage of netminders capable of carrying a load.
With four new teams this season, the PWHL needs to add 12 goaltenders. With that in mind, here's a look at the top 12 goaltenders available in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
1. Andrea Brandli, G, Frolunda (SDHL) / Team Switzerland
Won Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal was further proof that Brandli, who is the reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year, is capable of minding a crease in the PWHL as a starter. With expansion and goaltending depth dropping off, she has value. (1997, 5'7", Zurich, Switzerland)
2. Darya Gredzen, G, Birusa Krasnoyarsk (ZhHL)
Don't be surprised if Gredzen is the second or third goalie off this list taken. At only 22, Gredzen is already an Olympian from 2022, named Russia's Best Player in 2024 and Best Goaltender in 2025. In 187 career games in Russia's ZhHL, Gredzen, who is a rare right catching goalie, has a .931 save percentage. Teams are talking about her and some believe she's rivaled only by Brändli in this draft. She could also slip lower due to lack of competition and concern over Russian players. (2004, 5'9", Novosibirsk, Russia)
3. Tia Chan, G, UConn (Hockey East)
Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and the only PWHL eligible goalie named a top three finalist for the NCAA Goaltender of the Year, Chan made 57 saves for UConn in the Hockey East final. She is on the small side, but similar to Aerin Frankel or Gwyneth Philips, she makes it work. She could climb another 10 spots based on positional need. (2002, 5'6", Hamilton, Ontario)
4. Hailey MacLeod, G, Ohio State (WCHA)
Fantastic finish to the season for MacLeod. She's an interesting goalie who can struggle when there isn't much pressure or she's facing floaters. But against top opponents, and when facing more work, she dials up her game. (2004, 6'0", Abbotsford, British Columbia)
5. Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University (Hockey East)
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup. (2002, 5'9", Ottawa, Ontario)
6. Katie DeSa, G, Penn State (AHA)
She wasn't heavily tested this season in the AHA, but when it came time for playoffs, DeSa showed how easily she can elevate her level. She was Penn State's backbone on their run to the Frozen Four. (2004, 5'8", Pawcatuck, Connecticut)
7. Saskia Maurer, G, SC Bern (SWHL)
Back-to-back-to-back PostFinance Women's League Best Goaltender in Switzerland, preceded by a WCHA All-Rookie Team nod, preceded by a U-18 World Championship Best Goaltender award. At only 24, Maurer has accomplished a lot, and she looked stellar in relief for Andrea Brändli at the Olympics. As a backup in this league, someone should be grabbing Maurer. (2001, 5'5", Röthenbach im Emmental, Switzerland)
8. Grace Campbell, G, Boston College (Hockey East)
A goaltender who has remained on USA Hockey's radar, she was consistent this season for Boston College. A good third option for a team who could push for games.(2003, 5'7", Kensington, Maryland)
90. Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence (ECAC) / Team Denmark
National team experience including at the top level with Denmark. She's a goalie who could develop to challenge for playing time. Good size. (2002, 5'10", Herning, Denmark)
10. Gabriella Durante, G, Real Torino (Italy) / Team Italy
Thrust herself onto the scene with strong games at the Olympics for Italy. Not a starter for the PWHL, but as a third, she could step in and up in a pinch for any big moment like she did in Milan. (2001, 5'11", Calgary, Alberta)
11. Jill Hertl, G, Franklin Pierce (NEWHA)
Hertl had five spectacular seasons with Franklin Pierce, this year posting a 1.71 GAA and .953 save percentage along with five shutouts. She played a lot, albeit in the weaker NEWHA, but as a third, could still improve and get an opportunity. (2003, 5'8", Highland Park, Illinois)
12. Abigail Hornung, G, Holy Cross (Hockey East)
Top ten finalist for NCAA goalie of the year. (2003, 5'7", Ashland, Massachusetts)