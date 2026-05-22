Toronto Sceptres Search For A New Head Coach Already Underway

The Toronto Sceptres are now on the hunt for a new head coach with Troy Ryan heading to San Jose. According to Gina Kingsbury, that search is well underway. Who might Toronto hire?
The Toronto Sceptres' search for a new head coach following the appointment of former head coach Troy Ryan as the new general manager and head coach for PWHL San Jose, is already underway.
"Although transitions like this are never easy, they also create new opportunities for growth and evolution. We are confident in the people, structure, and environment we have built in Toronto and believe strongly in our ability to continue building something special together," said Toronto general manager Gina Kingsbury in a statement.
"Our search for a new Head Coach is already underway. We will approach this process with care, intention, and thoroughness. Our priority will be identifying a leader who will be able to earn the trust of our locker room, supports the continued growth and performance of our athletes and organization, and reflects the values, expectations, and vision of our market, including our loyal fans."
"Most importantly, our athletes and their needs will remain at the forefront of this decision. We remain deeply committed to creating a high-performance environment where our players, staff, and organization can continue to thrive."
It's a double parting of the ways for Kingsbury and Ryan as Ryan was set to be replaced as head coach for Team Canada following a difficult 2025-26 season that saw Canada swept by the United States at the World Championships, Rivalry Series, and Olympics under Ryan.
Toronto also missed the playoffs for the first time in PWHL history finishing six points back of fourth place.
Ryan will now become the first person in PWHL history to serve as both head coach and general manager.
Toronto Turns Eyes To Coaching Candidates
The Toronto Sceptres need a new head coach. Luckily for Toronto, there is an abundance of qualified women in their catchment.
Vicky Sunohara is perhaps the top name in the conversation after serving as a coaching consultant with the Sceptres, as well as the head coach for Canada's U-18 national team and the University of Toronto women's hockey team. With the University of Toronto, she's won multiple Coach of the Year awards.
Also in the area is Geraldine Heaney, whose home is only minutes from PWHL Hamilton's training facility, which could place her as a leading candidate there. Heaney won the final Isobel Cup in PHF history as head coach of the Toronto Six, and has experience as head coach at the University of Waterloo. She remains active in coaching with the Ancaster Avalanche.
The other top name to watch is Britni Smith. Smith spent the past four seasons as head coach for Syracuse University, and the last two as an assistant coach for Team Canada. She recently stepped away from her role at Syracuse citing a desire to be closer to home. Smith has ties to the Toronto Sceptres already through fellow Port Perry, Ontario native and Sceptres video coach Stefanie Thomson.