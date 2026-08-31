Two Years Later: Redrafting The 2024 PWHL Draft

Sarah Fillier has been the star of this cohort alongside netminder Gwyneth Philips and the polarizing Britta Curl-Salemme. Fillier was Rookie of the Year in 2025. She and Curl-Salemme remain league leaders in offensive totals, and have been All-Stars, and Philips has a playoff MVP to her name and back-to-back Walter Cup finals appearances. If Thompson doesn't return, her value would decrease dramatically and fall. Bilka was difficult to place, because her impact while healthy warrants a first round slot, but her inability to stay healthy could have sent her down a round. In a redraft, Barnes would have felt a push from Ronja Savolainen for the second defender picked, and her bounce through three teams in three seasons has hurt her performance. If she can stay in one place, she should settle into first round value.