Utah Could Make A Perfect Outdoor PWHL Takeover Stop Alongside The NHL's Winter Classic

The PWHL has crossed North America from coast-to-coast. It includes league expansion to Seattle and Vancouver, as well as their highly successful PWHL Takeover Tour which this season is visiting 11 non-PWHL markets.

Those markets include Halifax, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Calgary and Edmonton in Canada, as well as Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, and Dallas in the United State.

The league has also hosted highly successful in-market games at NHL arenas in Montreal, Toronto, and this season, they've added games at TD Garden in Boston, and Madison Square Garden in New York City this April.

To date however, the PWHL has yet to host one form of iconic match up that has become one of the NHL's most popular events, an outdoor game.

As the league continues to grow, and showcase their brand to more fans in different venues across North America, an outdoor game will certainly be a target, and next season, without the Olympic Games or World Championships interrupting the PWHL schedule, an outdoor game could be part of what the league adds.

To make matters easier for the PWHL, the NHL annually hosts a pair of outdoor games, which on January 1, 2027 will include the league's 18th NHL Winter Classic. That game is scheduled to take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rice-Eccles Stadium is located on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah is now home to an NHL franchise, the Utah Mammoth.

The stadium holds 51,444, and could be a perfect opportunity for the PWHL to take their Takeover Tour outside.

If the NHL and PWHL can't make Utah work on January 1, the two leagues could collaborate for the NHL's Stadium Series on February 20 in Dallas. The PWHL and Dallas Stars worked together this season to host a PWHL Takeover Tour game at American Airlines Arena, so the foundation is already there. But with Utah coming first, it could be the earliest date the PWHL could target to host their first ever outdoor game.