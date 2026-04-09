What Happened With The PWHL's West Coast Expansion Teams

"Anytime you start something pretty quickly, you're not doing it right the first time. You're learning by trial and error. So those teams are going to be so good once they've had some time under their belt to have their space organized, have it set up, know where their desks are, know how they're meeting, know what the process looks like, what's the relationship between the team doctor and the athletic therapist, everyone's new. So it is chemistry, but it's organizational chemistry as opposed to just the chemistry between players and the coaching staff. I think it's just a bigger, broader challenge."