While the Fleet Look To Keep Things Rolling, The Goldeneyes Look To Keep Season Alive In Edmonton

"We were looking it up, and actually, she's even better this year. It's just a testament, one to Aerin Frankel and how hard she works and her commitment to being one of the best goalies in the world, and two, these athletes having a platform to get better every day. It's not, you know, do I have a goalie coach and some shooters that can shoot on me? I gotta push myself to find ice and practice, so I'm ready for the Olympics every four years. It's really cool to see the trajectory of them improve every day because they have a platform like the PWHL."