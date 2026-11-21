“I think there were a lot of learnings last year, which we kind of spoke about at end of the year media,” alternate captain Sarah Nurse explained. “So just being able to continue to build that relationship with Ashton, the rest of the leadership group, has been so important coming into this year. We had a little bit of a runway, and so now we kind of know what to expect. We know how we want to lead together cohesively as a group, and I think that that’s going to be most beneficial.”