Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nancy Shields @ THN
Nancy Shields @ THN
Nov 21, 2026 6:34 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 6:34 PM
Things will be different for the Goldeneyes' leadership group as a whole heading into the 2026–27 season compared to where they were at the year before. There’s now an established locker-room culture and an on-ice identity to the team that players spent their inaugural season building up.
Vancouver Goldeneyes defender Ashton Bell is entering her second year as a PWHL captain with a plethora of experience under her belt.
Bell, who was named the Goldeneyes’ captain ahead of the team’s inaugural home-opener back in November 2025, has led teams at various levels of hockey. These experiences range from her time as captain of the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, to wearing the ‘C’ for Team Canada’s U-18 team.
Last year marked Bell’s first time captaining a PWHL team. The team’s experience, as a whole, was a tumultuous one, with Vancouver ultimately finishing sixth in the league’s standings but stringing together enough wins to earn the right of selecting first-overall.
The expectations for Vancouver heading into their inaugural season had been very different. DailyFaceoff had the Goldeneyes ranked second throughout the PWHL, even predicting they would win the Walter Cup. The Athletic proposed that Vancouver would be “the team to beat” in 2025–26. The Hockey News ranked Vancouver’s inaugural-season forward and defence groups first and second respectively compared to the rest of the league.
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Nearly a year removed from the start of their inaugural season, the Goldeneyes seem to hold the belief that things will be different this time around. Inaugural seasons mean not necessarily starting from scratch, but envisioning, and later constructing, the foundations for a system that could later lead to success. In short, it means a lot of lessons are learned about what’s going on and how to go about things.
That’s exactly how Bell views her first season as the Goldeneyes’ captain.
“I think I learned a lot last year — just being a new captain, a younger player,” she said in Vancouver’s season-opening media availability on November 18. “[I] definitely learned a lot from my veteran players, and players that have been in the leadership role before, and took a lot from them. The coaches as well, and the staff, helped me tremendously, along with Nursey and Claire.”
Things will be different for Vancouver’s leadership group as a whole heading into the 2026–27 season compared to where they were at the year before, other than forward Hannah Miller being given an ‘A’ in retired defender Claire Thompson’s stead. There’s now an established locker-room culture and an on-ice identity to the team that players spent their inaugural season building up.
“I think there were a lot of learnings last year, which we kind of spoke about at end of the year media,” alternate captain Sarah Nurse explained. “So just being able to continue to build that relationship with Ashton, the rest of the leadership group, has been so important coming into this year. We had a little bit of a runway, and so now we kind of know what to expect. We know how we want to lead together cohesively as a group, and I think that that’s going to be most beneficial.”
Having that in place is something that now-Head Coach Cara Gardner Morey says will only better Bell’s leadership style.
“I can envision her really being more grounded in that role and growing into that role even more,” she explained. “It is so challenging figuring out everything that has to do with expansion, and now it’s almost like, ‘hey, phew, that stuff is settled.’ We have structures in place, and now she can worry about the meaningful things of the locker-room culture, picking up her teammates when they need it, and setting a good example. And I think she’s ready to do that.”
Learning more about Bell’s leadership style during Vancouver’s inaugural season has helped Nurse know what she has to do to help complement her.
“I know how Ashton leads and what her style is like. She’s absolutely incredible. She’s crossed her T’s, dotted her I’s in every sense of the way, and so I try to support, be a little more vocal anywhere possible.”
Credit - Nancy Shields @ THN
Embarking on this new journey as an established PWHL team will take a lot of leaders — not just Bell and the team’s alternate captains. As is the case with most strong locker-rooms, Vancouver will look to many of their players, letters or not, to help lead their way into a space of contention.
“There’s a lot of girls in that locker room that can step up, and like KK [Harvey] herself, she has a ton of experience already. [Hannah] Miller, Mannon [McMahon], Jenn [Gardiner], so many girls that have been in the league before that I think are every bit capable of stepping up and will take on that bigger role,” Bell noted.
“You have Jenn, you have Izzy [Daniel], you have Miller [...] There’s a lot of great leaders in there that, again, have learned so much from year one,” Gardner Morey added.
Vancouver’s quest for a Walter Cup begins on December 5 at 1:00 pm PCT when they host the Seattle Torrent at the Pacific Coliseum.
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